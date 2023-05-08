Why Director Saw Michael J. Fox As Deserving Of A Documentary

At this point, everybody knows the basics of the story: At the height of a career that had made him a television and movie superstar, Michael J. Fox started to experience the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Yet Fox soldiered on, continuing to act and earning 13 Emmy Award nominations (and two wins) after being formally diagnosed with the condition. Now that he has officially retired from acting, he’s telling his life’s story for a new documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The film was produced and directed by Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala), who spoke about why Fox’s life and career make for such an intriguing documentary subject. (Click on the media bar below to hear Davis Guggenheim)