Téa Leoni’s Space Case: Why She Enjoyed ‘Deep Impact’

In 1998, Earth was under attack by threats from deep space … or, at least, Hollywood would have you believe. Two blockbuster films that year were built around the premise of a space object on a collision course with Earth: Deep Impact and Armageddon. Despite sharing eerily similar plots, both were box office hits. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deep Impact’s opening in theaters; Téa Leoni, who starred in the movie, told us she knew she wasn’t making a movie with Oscar potential, yet she still had a great time making the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Téa Leoni)