Lizzy Caplan’s ‘Attraction’ To Original Film Has Changed With New Series

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Lizzy Caplan speaks on stage during TCA Paramount+ “Fatal Attraction” Panel at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images / Paramount+

When Fatal Attraction opened in theaters back in the fall of 1987, it was definitely a product of its time, alongside films like Wall Street, Lethal Weapon, and The Secret of My Success. While that timeliness made it a huge hit back then, it definitely made things interesting when producers decided to reboot it as a new series. Lizzy Caplan, who stars as the femme fatale on the new show, told us she was certainly familiar with the film, but she knew that the new series would have to be handled in a much different way to appeal to today’s viewers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lizzy Caplan)

Fatal Attraction is currently streaming on Paramount+.

