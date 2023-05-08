Kelly Clarkson & The Bad Old Days (Before ‘Idol’)

These days, life is good for Kelly Clarkson, who’s hosting the fourth season of her successful daytime talk show, is set to release her 10th studio album this summer, will soon begin a Las Vegas residency, and is back for a ninth season as a coach on The Voice. But things weren’t always so good. Until her fateful American Idol audition 21 years ago, Clarkson faced plenty of hardships. We’ve spoken to her many times over the years, and she recalls those teenage days as being particularly frustrating, especially since people tend to view her as an overnight success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)
