When It Comes To ‘Guardians’ Director, Chris Pratt Isn’t Gunn-Shy

It’s fair to say that there would be no Guardians of the Galaxy — at least, not as we now know it — without James Gunn. He’s directed all three films, and he’s either written or co-written all three screenplays. Even controversy wasn’t able to keep him away from the series: Gunn was fired from Vol. 3 in July 2018 after some of his old tweets raised a furor, but he was reinstated to the project 10 months later. Through it all, he had the full support of the Guardians cast. Chris Pratt definitely considers himself to be a Gunn fan, and he spoke to us about his relationship with the director through the franchise’s films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pratt)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing in theaters.