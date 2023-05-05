‘Super Mario Bros.’ Made Anya Taylor-Joy A Gamer

The Super Mario Bros game has proven to be a worldwide hit, passing $1 billion in worldwide box office within its first month in theaters. Anya Taylor-Joy provides the voice of Princess Peach and, at the age of 27, she’s much younger than the video game that spawned the film. Still, when she was coming of age, the Mario franchise was still going strong. So, did she play the games when she was young? We asked her, and she admitted she was late to the party, but now she loves playing the games. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.