Twenty Years Ago, Hugh Jackman Knew That ‘X2’ Got Everything Right

When X2: X-Men Unitedwas released 20 years ago, most critics agreed that it was a Hollywood rarity: a sequel that was far superior to the original film. To this day, X2 is regarded as being one of the best films in theX-Men franchise, and it remains a favorite of several of the actors involved in the series. When the film came out, Hugh Jackman talked about how X2 had addressed a lot of the fan chatter about the first movie’s weaknesses, and he could tell right away that X2 was going to be a fan favorite. (Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)
X2: X-Men United is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.