Seeing ‘Gravity’ For The First Time Was A Revelation For Sandra Bullock

Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity was both a critical and commercial hit, earning 10 Academy Award nominations (winning seven) and a worldwide box office haul surpassing $700 million. Not surprisingly, with its 96% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s landed in the Top 5 of the site’s list of the best sci-fi movies of the 2010s. Sandra Bullock, who starred in the movie, shot nearly all of her scenes against a green screen. So, when she saw the finished product, with all of the background images added, she told us she was in awe of what she saw. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Bullock)