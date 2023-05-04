Long Before He Was A Judge, Luke Bryan Admired ‘Idol’s’ Hitmaking Potential

Luke Bryan was an aspiring writer and performer with dreams of Nashville stardom when American Idol debuted in the summer of 2002. Over the next few years, as he toiled away on the country music scene, he watched several young artists achieve fame through their Idol exposure, including future country star Carrie Underwood. Though he managed to make it big on his own, the current “Idol” judge says he was always impressed by Idol’s ability to launch music careers. (Click on the media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)
American Idol airs Sunday & Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.