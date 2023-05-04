From Pop To ‘Grease,’ How Justin Tranter’s Songwriting Process Has Evolved

As a musical series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was likely to succeed or fail based on its songs. That’s why the production team brought in Justin Tranter as its executive music producer. Tranter, who has written songs for a wide variety of artists, including Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Imagine Dragons, and Fall Out Boy, has either written or co-written all of the show’s nostalgia-infused tracks. When we spoke to Tranter about the show’s music, they explained how the writing process was different than writing for pop artists. (Click in the media bar below to hear Justin Tranter)
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is currently streaming on Paramount+.