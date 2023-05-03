John Cena: You Haven’t Seen A ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie Like ‘Fast X’

John Cena may not have joined the Fast & Furious franchise until the most recent film, F9, but he’s been a fan of the series for a long time, so he knows exactly what people expect from a Fast & Furious movie. Cena’s returned for Fast X, the first part of a two-movie finale for the series. And because the film’s plot is just half of the story, Cena says it’s got a different feel than the other movies in the series, which have all had self-contained storylines. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Cena)