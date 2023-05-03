Jason Sudeikis Loves Wearing ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Rose-Colored Glasses

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Part of the allure of Ted Lasso is the unrelenting optimism of its title character, as played by Jason Sudeikis. In a television landscape where many shows are built around hard-to-like characters (think Succession), audiences have found it refreshing to have a show built around a character who’s nearly impossible to dislike. Sudeikis himself may not be as relentlessly cheerful as his TV alter ego, but he told us he really does love playing Ted and seeing the world through his eyes. (Click on the media below to hear Jason Sudeikis)

Ted Lasso is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak