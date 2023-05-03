Jason Sudeikis Loves Wearing ‘Ted Lasso’s’ Rose-Colored Glasses

Part of the allure of Ted Lassois the unrelenting optimism of its title character, as played by Jason Sudeikis. In a television landscape where many shows are built around hard-to-like characters (thinkSuccession), audiences have found it refreshing to have a show built around a character who’s nearly impossible to dislike. Sudeikis himself may not be as relentlessly cheerful as his TV alter ego, but he told us he really does love playing Ted and seeing the world through his eyes. (Click on the media below to hear Jason Sudeikis)