‘Dancing with the Stars’ Returns To ABC
“Dancing with the Stars” will make history once again becoming the first series to simulcast across both ABC and Disney+ for its upcoming 32nd season, and will be available the next day on Hulu. Beginning this fall, the beloved show will reach audiences across multiple Disney platforms in their respective time zones.
“Welcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back to ABC offers us the unique opportunity to capitalize on the breadth of Disney Entertainment and reach audiences across all our platforms,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom.”
“Season 31 gave us the opportunity to introduce ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to a new generation of fans on Disney+, and we are excited to build on that with our partners at ABC and Hulu,” said Alisa Bowen, president, Disney+. “We’re looking forward to giving our viewers a front-row seat to the dance floor on another great season of the first-ever live series on Disney+.”
“It’s a privilege for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to become the first live series simulcast on ABC and Disney+,” said Valerie Bruce, general manager, BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. “This demonstrates the belief that ABC and Disney have always shown in our iconic format and how it’s become a pop-culture powerhouse with millions of fans. We’re thrilled to embark on this new phase in our partnership which has been going strong for nearly two decades.