Chevy Chase Still Misses The Old ‘SNL’ Days

When Saturday Night Live signed on for the first time in 1975, it changed the trajectory of television forever. Given a canvas outside of prime-time content restrictions, the show wasn’t afraid to take big swings, even if they sometimes missed. More often, though, the show’s writers and performers connected, and the show became “must-watch TV” for a generation. Now, directorJason Reitman is said to be working on a new film that will tell the story of SNL’s historic, chaotic sign-on through the eyes of the cast and crew. Of course, Chevy Chase will figure into the film in a big way — though he was only on SNL during its first season, he made a huge impression and became the show’s first breakout star. We’ve spoken to Chase many, many times over the years, and he’s always waxed nostalgic over the time he spent in and around NBC’s Studio 8H, especially when it comes to his old colleagues. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chevy Chase)