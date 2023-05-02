What ‘Happy Days’ Taught Henry Winkler About Stardom

After working in Hollywood for about 50 years, Henry Winkler has finally decided to commit his favorite stories and memories to paper, in an upcoming memoir called Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond Of course, Winkler shot to fame back in the ’70s when his character, Arthur Fonzarelli (a.k.a. The Fonz) became the breakout character on one of the decade’s most popular shows, Happy Days. Winkler will undoubtedly tell plenty of stories from that era and that set; in the past, he’s talked to us about working on Happy Day and the influence the show’s creator, Garry Marshall, had on him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Winkler)
Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond will be released in October.