How ‘Iron Man’ Tested Robert Downey Jr.’s Mettle

Fifteen years ago cinema history was made — we just didn’t know it yet. May 2, 2008 was the date that Iron Man was released … and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born. As the first actor to headline an MCU film, Robert Downey Jr. was entering new territory. When we spoke to him at the time of the film’s premiere, he told us that the biggest thing he did in preparing for the Iron Man shoot was to have faith in the producers’ vision of how the movie would ultimately look. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr)
Iron Man is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.