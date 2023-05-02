Andrew McCarthy Looks Back At The Brat Pack

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

People who came of age in the ’80s know exactly what the Brat Pack is — and can likely identify most, if not all, of its members. For the uninitiated, the Brat Pack was a group of young actors who found themselves in the ensemble casts of several of the decade’s most influential films aimed at younger viewers. Andrew McCarthy, a Brat Packer who starred in movies like Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire, is currently making a documentary film based on his book, Brat: An ’80s Story. Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, McCarthy talked about what being part of the Brat Pack meant to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)

 

 No release date has been set for the film version of Brat: An ’80s Story.

