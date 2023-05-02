Andrew McCarthy Looks Back At The Brat Pack

People who came of age in the ’80s know exactly what the Brat Pack is — and can likely identify most, if not all, of its members. For the uninitiated, the Brat Pack was a group of young actors who found themselves in the ensemble casts of several of the decade’s most influential films aimed at younger viewers. Andrew McCarthy, a Brat Packer who starred in movies like Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo’s Fire, is currently making a documentary film based on his book, Brat: An ’80s Story. Speaking at a Steel City Con panel, McCarthy talked about what being part of the Brat Pack meant to him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Andrew McCarthy)