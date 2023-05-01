Saying Goodbye To ‘Guardians’ Hasn’t Been Easy For Karen Gillan

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 27: Karen Gillan attends the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

While one can never say “never” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s been openly discussed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will, at the very least, be the last Guardians film to feature its current cast. Karen Gillan isn’t quite ready to let go — she’s publicly mused that she’d be open to more MCU appearances as Nebula — but she told us she’s ready to acknowledge that her Guardians days are most likely over. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karen Gillan)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on Friday.

