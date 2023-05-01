Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Struck By The Scope Of ‘Citadel’

With four-time Marvel Cinematic Universe directors The Russo Brothers at the helm as executive producers, and with a budget of roughly $300 million for the first season’s six episodes, Citadel is one of the highest-profile streaming series ever produced. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the stars of the spy thriller-meets-sci fi series, and she talked to us about how she was in awe of the show’s scope when she was approached to be a part of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Priyanka Chopra Jonas)