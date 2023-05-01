‘Human Resources’ Season 2 Premiering June 9 on Netflix

From the inventive minds that brought us the award winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves. Featuring an all-star voice cast – including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others – Human Resources is not your normal day at the office. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.
Human Resources season 2 premieres June 9 on Netflix.