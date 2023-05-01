‘Fatal Attraction’ Showrunner On The Reboot’s Modern-Day Twist

In the new streaming series reboot of Fatal Attraction, part of the story is told in flashback, but part of it is told in the present, with young Ellen Gallagher all grown up and studying psychology in college. The device allows the lurid affair — the one we all remember from the 1987 film — to be viewed through a more modern-day perspective. Alexandra Cunningham, who is executive producer and showrunner for the series, explained to us why the producers and writers wanted to give the show that extra little twist. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alexandra Cunningham)
Fatal Attraction is currently streaming on Paramount+.