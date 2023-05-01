Amazon Freevee Renews ‘Bosch: Legacy’ For Season 3

Harry Bosch’s pursuit of justice continues! Prior to the Amazon NewFront presentation Amazon Freevee announced that Bosch: Legacy will return for a third season, ahead of the second season premiere this fall. Airing last year, the first season of Bosch: Legacy built on the loyal fan base of the original series and enticed new audiences, delivering a higher number of viewers than any previous season of Bosch.
Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career; attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder; and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), as she discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. During Season Two, Bosch and Chandler work together to seek out a killer who just might find them first. As a result of being kidnapped by a masked assailant, Maddie Bosch’s law enforcement career hangs in the balance. While they hunt for Maddie, the FBI scrutinizes Carl Rogers’ murder and places Bosch and Chandler under suspicion.
“The story of Harry Bosch has evolved over the years, and his journey is far from over,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “This renewal of Bosch: Legacy is a testament to the enduring power of the world Michael Connelly built. We look forward to giving Bosch fandom the next chapter for these beloved characters.”
“What a gift and a joy it is to be able to dig into these characters again and take their stories even further,” said Michael Connelly, writer and executive producer. “Ten years ago, we began this amazing journey, partnering with Prime Video and now Amazon Freevee, and I couldn’t be happier with what we’ve done and will do.”
The returning cast for Season Two of Bosch: Legacy will include Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).