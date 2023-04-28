‘Super Mario Bros.’ Makes Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong Dreams Come True

Seth Rogen was born into a world where Donkey Kong was a legitimate video game craze. After it was introduced in the summer of 1981, it became one of the highest-grossing video games of 1982, the year that Rogen arrived. Now, Rogen is bringing Donkey Kong to life, voicing the character in the new animated film The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and he talked to us about what an honor it was to have that opportunity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.