Sigourney Weaver Says Goodbye To The ‘Great’ Ellen Ripley

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

After originating the role of Ellen Ripley in Alien, Sigourney Weaver returned to the role in three of the film’s sequels … but no more. Even though there’s more upcoming activity in the Alien universe, including a streaming film and a TV series, Weaver says she’s done with the character and is perfectly content to let younger actors take over. In signaling her intentions, Weaver is saying goodbye to a role that became one of the most iconic female roles in Hollywood history, one of the first roles portraying a woman as a sci-fi hero. In the past, Weaver has told us what it meant to her personally to be connected to such a legendary character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak