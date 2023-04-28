Sigourney Weaver Says Goodbye To The ‘Great’ Ellen Ripley

After originating the role of Ellen Ripley in Alien, Sigourney Weaver returned to the role in three of the film’s sequels … but no more. Even though there’s more upcoming activity in the Alien universe, including a streaming film and a TV series, Weaver says she’s done with the characterand is perfectly content to let younger actors take over. In signaling her intentions, Weaver is saying goodbye to a role that became one of the most iconic female roles in Hollywood history, one of the first roles portraying a woman as a sci-fi hero. In the past, Weaver has told us what it meant to her personally to be connected to such a legendary character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)