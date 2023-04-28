Rachel McAdams: Judy Blume’s Presence On ‘Margaret’ Set Was Inspiring

Judy Blume was in her early thirties when she wrote her bestselling book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Now, she’s 85 years old, but that didn’t stop her from taking an active interest in the film adaptation of her book. As one of the film’s producers, she could often be found on the set during shoots, something that didn’t go unnoticed by the film’s stars. Rachel McAdams, who plays Margaret’s mother in the movie, told us that seeing Blume gave her and her castmates additional inspiration and incentive to do their best work. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel McAdams)
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is now playing in theaters.