‘Peter Pan’s’ Timeless Story Still Resonates With Yara Shahidi

Of all the characters in the Peter Pan story, Tinker Bell may be the most endearing and ubiquitous. After all, she’s appeared as part of Disney’s animated logo for nearly 60 years, ever since the release of the 1953 animated Peter Pan film. Now, in the new live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy,Yara Shahidi is playing the famous pixie, and she told us she was a bit surprised to see how much she could relate to a story that’s been around for more than a century. (Click on the media bar below to hear Yara Shahidi)
Peter Pan & Wendy is currently streaming on Disney+.