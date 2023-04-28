Peacock Releases Teaser Trailer For New Series ‘Twisted Metal’ Starring Anthony Mackie

MOVIE TRAILERS
By Hollywood Outbreak

TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

Twisted Metal premieres July 27 on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak