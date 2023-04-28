How Jodie Foster Knew ‘Silence’ Would Be Golden

Jodie Foster earned her second Academy Award for her performance as Agent Clarice Starling in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. Silence is generally regarded as a horror movie, and it was traditionally very, very difficult for the genre to earn much acclaim from the Hollywood filmmaking community. (Silence is still the only horror movie to win the Best Picture Oscar.) But after she learned about the project, Foster told us at the time of the film’s opening, she was convinced that it was going to be something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Foster)