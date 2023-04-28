George Foreman: Khris Davis Is The New George Foreman

To compete with heavyweight champions like Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali, boxers who were just as well known for their presence outside the ring as their fighting skills, George Foreman cultivated his own larger-than-life personality. It’s served him well for decades, from his boxing title pursuits of the 1970s to his entrepreneurial efforts of the ’90s and beyond. But that also posed a challenge for any actor who wanted to portray Foreman in the new biopic about his life, Big George Foreman. But Foreman, who serves as an executive producer on the film, says that Khris Davis’s performance is a knockout. (Click on the media bar below to hear George Foreman)