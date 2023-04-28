For Longtime Collaborators Matt Damon & Ben Affleck, ‘Air’ Was Something Special

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon attend the World Premiere of Amazon Studio’s AIR at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, March 27, 2023
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been working together for three decades, ever since they collaborated on the Oscar-winning screenplay for Good Will Hunting. And though they’ve moved on to various individual projects on their own, they will occasionally find themselves back together, as they have on the film Air, in which they both star and which Affleck directed. And while Damon always enjoys reuniting with his old friend, he told us that working together on this film, now that they’re in their 50s, felt different and even more special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)

Air is now playing in theaters.

