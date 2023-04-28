At Long ‘Last,’ Reese Witherspoon Got To Work With Jennifer Garner

When the TV adaptation of the novel The Last Thing He Told Me was announced in 2020, it was with Julia Roberts in the miniseries’s starring role. But when Roberts became unavailable, executive producer Reese Witherspoon — whose production company, Hello Sunshine, is behind the show — turned to Jennifer Garner. According to Witherspoon, the unexpected casting change worked out perfectly, and she was excited to get to work with Garner. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)
The Last Thing He Told Me is currently streaming on Apple TV+.