The Role That Helped Tom Hanks Enter A New ‘League’

The recent TV adaptation of A League of Their Own has once again heightened awareness of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, which featured Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan, the hard-luck manager of a women’s professional baseball team. It marked a change in direction for Hanks, who spent most of the 1980s making straightforward comedy films. A League of Their Own, however, gave him the opportunity to play a darker and more nuanced character, though the film still had comedic overtones. Speaking at the time of the movie’s release, Hanks told us why he was so excited to take on the Dugan character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)