FX Releases ‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 5 Trailer

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.
Mayans M.C. season five premieres May 24 at 10pm ET/PT on FX, available next day on Hulu