Carol Burnett @ 90: Still Working, Still Grateful

Today, we celebrate the birthday of one of Hollywood’s enduring comedic treasures, as Carol Burnett turns 90 years old. And it’s not as if she’s been in retirement — she played a pivotal role in the final season of Better Call Saul last year. Tonight, she’ll be honored with a birthday special, Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, and she says she’s grateful for a career that’s spanned eight decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carol Burnett)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC and will start streaming tomorrow on Peacock.