‘Sweeney Todd’: How Johnny Depp Helped Bring The Bad, Bad Barber To Life

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was a challenging film for its star, Johnny Depp, in a number of ways. First of all, he’d never sung in a film before, and Sweeney Todd was a musical. Also, he knew that he’d be competing with many others who’d played the title role on stage in the past. But Depp and director Tim Burton worked together to make his Sweeney Todd a wholly unique creation, and he was rewarded with an Oscar nomination. Speaking at the time of the film’s release, Depp told us about the process he and Burton went through to figure out the right look and tone for the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Johnny Depp)