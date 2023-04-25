Javier Bardem’s ‘No Country’ Hitman Took A Lot Of Imagination

Playing hitman Anton Chigurh in the 2007 film No Country for Old Men made Javier Bardem an Oscar winner after he won universal acclaim for his portrayal of the menacing character. Aside from the Coen Brothers’ sparkling script, Other than the novel, Bardem didn’t really have many reference points to go on as he was figuring out how to play the role. As he told us at the time of the movie’s opening, he had to really dig deep into the darkest parts of his imagination, and even then, it was difficult to figure out the mindset of a stone-cold killer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Javier Bardem)