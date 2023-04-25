James Gunn Gave His ‘Guardians’ The Best Send-Off He Could

Though one can never say never when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and its many multiverses), it appears that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the last film in the franchise — director James Gunn has said this will be the last Guardians movie he directs. With that in mind, Gunn set about tying up loose ends and wrapping up storylines with Vol. 3, and he told us he believes he’s come up with a satisfying ending for all of the Guardians characters, particularly Rocket. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Gunn)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5.