Blake Shelton Wishes He’d Had Early Advice From A Blake Shelton

The clock has almost run out on Blake Shelton’s time on The Voice. As the show enters its Playoff Round, there are just a few weeks’ worth of shows left, and Shelton’s 23-season run as one of the show’s original coaches will come to an end. It will be a bittersweet occasion for Shelton when it’s over, since he’s loved getting the opportunity to work with so many aspiring artists over the years he’s been doing the show. As Shelton told us, the kind of advice he’s been giving them is the kind of advice he wishes he’d gotten when he was a newcomer in the music business. (Click on the media bar below to hear Blake Shelton)
The Voice airs Monday nights on NBC and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.