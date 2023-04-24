Rachel McAdams Still Has Some ‘Margaret’ In Her

Judy Blume’s novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was released eight years before Rachel McAdams was born, so McAdams — like so many other young women of her generation — became aware of the book at a young age. Of course, McAdams is now in her forties and playing Margaret’s mother in the new film adaptation, but she told us that, even now, she can still relate to the Margaret character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel McAdams)
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret opens in theaters on Friday.