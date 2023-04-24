Jude Law: ‘Peter Pan’s’ Charm Is Timeless

Peter Pan and Wendy is not the first film adaptation of the Peter Pan story, and it will certainly not be the last. (It is, however, Disney’s “official” live-action remake of its landmark 1953 animated film.) In the new movie, Jude Law plays the infamous Captain Hook, and he believes that people will be reading — and watching screen versions of — J.M. Barrie’s book for many, many years to come, and they’ll certainly enjoy Peter Pan and Wendy’s retelling of it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jude Law)