‘Idol’ Was Adam Lambert’s Ultimate Success School

Because of all the success he’s achieved, there are thousands of people who believe Adam Lambert was an American Idol champion. In reality, he was runner-up to Kris Allen in the show’s eighth season. But, even without the win, the show acted as a huge springboard for Lambert’s musical aspirations. In the 15 years since then, he’s released five solo albums and gone out on the road several times as the vocalist for the legendary band Queen.. All in all, he’s had a great run in the music business so far, and Lambert says that Idol was a great crash course in all of the things he needed to know to succeed. (Click on the media bar below to hear Adam Lambert)
American Idol airs Sunday & Monday nights on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.