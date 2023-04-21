Nicolas Cage’s Unwanted Career Choice

At this point in his career, which stretches back more than four decades, Nicolas Cage has more than 100 film credits. That’s a lot for someone who was never supposed to be an actor. Although he was born into one of cinema’s most well-known families — he’s the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola — the people around him, including his family, tried to dissuade him from launching an acting career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicolas Cage)
Cage’s latest film, Renfield is now playing in theaters.