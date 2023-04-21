‘Covenant’s’ Jake Gyllenhaal Has Done The Military Drill Before

Jake Gyllenhaal takes on the role of a U.S. Army officer in his new film, Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant. It was a familiar position for Gyllenhaal to be in, as he’s played characters with military experience in some of his previous films, including Jarhead, and Source Code, Because of those previous experiences, Gyllenhaal told us, he already felt like he had a head start on understanding the character when he got the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jake Gyllenhaal)
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant is now playing in theaters.