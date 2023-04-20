Jennifer Aniston Defied Her Father To Become A Star

Late last year, Jennifer Aniston lost her father, John Aniston. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because he was also an actor, appearing on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives on and off for 37 years. He appeared in nearly 3,800 of the show’s episodes and, just months before his death, he was honored with the Daytime Emmy Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award. Still, his own fame was eclipsed by his daughter’s meteoric rise, thanks to Friends. But, if John had had it his way, Jennifer would have never taken the role in the first place. In fact, she told us, he was totally against the idea of his daughter trying to follow in his footsteps as an actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Aniston)
Aniston’s latest movie, Murder Mystery 2, is currently streaming on Netflix.