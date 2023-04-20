How Kiefer Sutherland Became One Of Hollywood’s Good Guys

People who have spoken with Kiefer Sutherland — and we’ve been able to do so many times over the years, both in interview situations and on red carpets — know that the Rabbit Hole star is one of the most affable, outgoing celebrities working in the business today. His openness, especially with the press, stems in part from something that happened early on in his career. When Sutherland and Julia Roberts broke off their engagement in 1991, he told us, he expected the worst. Instead, he found himself being treated with patience and kindness, and he’s done his best to reflect those qualities in his interviews ever since. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)