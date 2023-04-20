Apple TV+ Unveils First Look At New Series ‘Lessons In Chemistry’ Starring Brie Larson

Apple TV+ today unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming drama series “Lessons in Chemistry,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”) and based on the best-selling, debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus. “Lessons in Chemistry” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ this fall.
Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.
Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).