Anya Taylor-Joy Got Super Silly For ‘Super Mario Bros.’

As Anya Taylor-Joy’s star has risen in Hollywood, her opportunities have become more diverse, too. And, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Taylor-Joy got the chance to do voiceover work for the first time. Providing the voice of Princess Peach proved to be an incredibly enjoyable job for Taylor-Joy; as she told us, working without a camera let her use her body in all kinds of ways to get the mood and sound she wanted. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anya Taylor-Joy)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now playing in theaters.