‘Ted Lasso’ Star Thinks They’re Creating New Soccer Fans

When it comes to the sports Americans enjoy watching most, soccer comes in a distant sixth, according to a Statista survey conducted last year. Just 21.6% of American sports fans follow soccer, as opposed to 74.5% who follow football and 56.5% who follow basketball. But that poll may not account for the Lasso Factor. Brendan Hunt, who co-created and stars on Ted Lasso, believes the success of the show is going to create a lot of new soccer fans. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brendan Hunt)