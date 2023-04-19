Netflix Releases Trailer For New Series ‘Fubar’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023

When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, FUBAR tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.

Also starring Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio and Gabriel Luna.

 FUBAR premieres globally on May 25, 2023

