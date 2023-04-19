How Michael Jordan Helped Ben Affleck Cast ‘Air’

When Ben Affleck started making a movie about Michael Jordan, he decided to sit down with the NBA legend, if only to make sure that the story was being told accurately. But, as it turns out, Jordan was also a great casting director, because it was he who suggested that his mother should be played by Viola Davis. Affleck took the suggestion to heart… and then took it to Davis, who was happy to take the role. All in all, Affleck told us, the whole process was very serendipitous. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Affleck)